Yulia Navalnaya receives official letter from Russia about her husband's death

World

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya received an official letter from the Investigative Committee of Russia about her husband's death.

Photo: flickr.com/ by Mitya Aleshkovskiy, CC BY-SA 2.0

Alexei Navalny is included in the list of terrorists and extremists. The Ministry of Justice included his FBK foundation in the register of foreign agents, recognized its activities as extremist and undesirable.

In the letter, the agency named the final cause of Navalny's death.

According to the results of the forensic examination, Yulia Navalnaya's (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) husband died of a combined disease. His posthumous medical report indicates hypertension with vascular and organ damage, diffuse myocardial sclerosis with the development of cerebral edema, ventricular fibrillation, and pulmonary edema.

The documents also mention that Navalny had a number of concomitant chronic diseases (pancreatitis, cholecystitis, gastroduodenitis, hepatitis with cysts, and others). Staphylococcus aureus was found in his trachea. The department explained the injuries found on his body by doctors' attempts to resuscitate the patient — Navalny was given artificial respiration and indirect heart massage.

On February 16, Alexei Navalny felt unwell and collapsed after a walk at the Polar Wolf colony in the village of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. Paramedics tried to save the prisoner's life, but their efforts yielded no result.

It was first announced that Navalny died due to a detached blood clot. However, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation later refuted the blood clot version.

Alexei Navalny was supposed to be exchanged

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Navalny could have been exchanged as part of a large prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries in Ankara, Turkey, on August 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also agreed to exchange Navalny for one of the Russian prisoners in the West.

One of the conditions for Navalny's exchange was his refusal to return to Russia. Putin called the prisoner's death a sad event.

Yulia Navalnaya, who currently resides abroad, urged Western countries to tighten sanctions against Russia. A Moscow court later arrested Yulia Navalnaya in absentia on charges of participation in an extremist organization under Article 282.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. On July 11, Yulia Navalnaya was added to the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
