World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian suspect who blew up Nord Stream pipelines tried to get Russian citizenship

Ukrainian man suspected of Nord Stream explosions tried to obtain Russian citizenship
World

Vladimir Zhuravlev, a 44-year-old Kyiv native, whom German prosecutors now consider to be the main suspect in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, applied for Russian citizenship in 2009 and was denied, Shot Telegram channel reports. 

Ukrainian man suspected of Nord Stream explosions tried to obtain Russian citizenship
Photo: berria.eus by FactsWithoutBias1, CC BY-SA 4.0

The German Prosecutor General Office issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, who turned out to be a Ukrainian diving instructor.

According to the investigation, which is based, among other things, on foreign intelligence data, the group that directly carried out the explosion on the Nord Streams consisted of at least three people including one woman. The individuals arrived in a white Citroen van to the shore on the island of Rügen where they boarded the Andromeda yacht together with their equipment.

The main suspect, Vladimir Zhuravlev, was last seen in Warsaw. His current whereabouts are unknown. The man is married and has a son. Poland is not helping Germany with the investigation.

The act of sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden was committed on September 26, 2022.

What else is known about Vladimir Zhuravlev:

  • studied at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv;
  • served in the Ukrainian army;
  • has a specialty "Diving equipment maintenance technician";
  • worked at Ukrainian diving center DIVE TEAM, which publicly denied its ties to the CIA;
  • worked at PADI association of diving instructors;
  • married to a peer named Yuliana;
  • the couple has a son who sometimes works part-time at PADI diving association;

It is worthy of note that the Polish prosecutor's office said that Vladimir left Poland for Ukraine in early July.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Video shows Ukrainian fighters captured near Kursk on their knees

The resources of the Ukrainian army to continue the offensive in the Kursk region are almost exhausted

Video: Ukrainian fighters captured near Kursk address Russian soldiers on their knees
Ukraine's invasion of Kursk: Last gasp before inevitable defeat
Outcome of Kyiv's adventure in Kursk: Ukraine with no peace, no electricity, no territories
Russian military use new cable-controlled FPV drone to strike NATO arms in Kursk
General Alaudinov: Kursk attacks masterminded in NATO headquarters
Ukraine declared bankrupt, Kyiv's assets will be sold off by 'vulture funds' Lyuba Lulko What lesson does Ukraine want Russia to learn by attacking Kursk? Anton Baketov Israeli agents inundate Iran. Who's next to die after Ismail Haniyeh? Andrey Mihayloff
Russia intelligence report: USA fed up with Zelensky, wants to replace him with Avakov
Russia becomes third country in the world to develop unique laser system
Nuclear powered Admiral Nakhimov cruiser to carry Kalibr, Onyx, or Zircon missiles
Nuclear powered Admiral Nakhimov cruiser to carry Kalibr, Onyx, or Zircon missiles
Last materials
Ukraine declared bankrupt, Kyiv's assets will be sold off by 'vulture funds'
Ukraine's Kursk operation failure will lead to tremendous consequences
Russia develops Doomsday FPV drone to be used in case of nuclear war
Russian Defence Ministry shows how Russian military treat Ukrainian POWs
Russian Foreign Ministry: Zelensky's regime will inevitably collapse
Russian general reveals all details about Ukraine's plan in Kursk
Ukraine's invasion of Kursk: Last gasp before inevitable defeat
New FPV drone strikes NATO equipment in Kursk region – Video
Video: Ukrainian fighters captured near Kursk address Russian soldiers on their knees
Nuclear-powered Admiral Nakhimov missile cruiser to go to sea in late 2024
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.