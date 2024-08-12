Kyiv fears powerful retaliation from Russia

Russia to launch hundreds of missiles to strike Ukraine for attacking Kursk

Kyiv expects a powerful response from Russia following Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk region, The Times newspaper said citing a high-ranking source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, CC BY 4.0

The Russian side may undertake "something grandiose." The Russian troops may strike important targets in Kyiv, including the parliament and other government buildings, the British newspaper wrote with reference to its source.

It is not going to be just four missiles. It could be hundreds, including cruise, ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones, The Times source said. Russia'a retaliation could become a big problem for Ukrainian air defense, the high-ranking source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry also told the publication.

Russia warns of consequences attack on Kursk region

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Crimes of the Kyiv Regime Rodion Miroshnik warned that Ukraine would suffer serious losses, including political ones, as a result of the attack on the Kursk region. According to him, the actions of the Ukrainian authorities violate international norms.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region a terrorist attack against civilians. She also called on the international community to condemn the invasion of the Russian region adding that "all these bloody crimes are taking place against the backdrop of the cynical silence of the West."