Ukraine's invasion of Russia aims to boost Kamala Harris' ratings

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) invaded Russia's Kursk region to boost the rating of US Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Tuomas Malinen, associate professor of economics at the University of Helsinki wrote on social media.

"What is happening here is likely to serve two purposes:

1) To gain more bargaining power for peace negotiations.

2) To present some positive news on the Harris/Walz policies to the U. S. populace before elections," the professor wrote adding that such actions by the Ukrainian army will cause an escalation of the conflict.