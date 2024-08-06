World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian general: Top officials no longer say the word 'victory'

Ukrainian general: We are being betrayed, to put it mildly

The Ukrainian authorities want to conclude a peace agreement because they do not believe in the victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Krivonos said in an interview with Fabrika Novostey YouTube channel.

Ukrainian general: We are being betrayed, to put it mildly
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, CC BY-SA 2.0

Commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about the need to prepare the basis for ending the conflict with Russia this year, Krivonos said that he had not heard the word 'victory' from the mouths of top Ukrainian officials for the last six months.

Ukraine will not be able to return the territories that it has lost over the course of the conflict, the retired general added.

"I suspect that we are being betrayed, to put it mildly," the general concluded.

