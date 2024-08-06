Ukraine's Zelensky announces the need to end conflict with Russia in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his intention to end the conflict with Russia in 2024.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, CC BY 4.0

"Our unwavering goal is to prepare a real basis for a fair end to the war this year," he said.

Zelensky called the end of hostilities Ukraine's main need. According to him, the conflict must be ended on fair terms and as soon as possible.

Zelensky decides to ask the people

Zelensky also admitted that Ukraine could hold a referendum to find out people's opinion about the terms for the conflict with Russia to end. The "question of territorial integrity" of the country cannot be decided only by the head of state — it is the people who must also express their position on the matter, he noted.

Nevertheless, this is not the best scenario as Kyiv's agreement to cede part of Ukrainian territories to Russia would mean a victory for Moscow, Zelensky added.

US observer Ivan Eland believes that Ukraine will not be able to regain the lost territories even with the help of Western weapons, technology and training. This will only be a pipe dream for Ukraine, Eland believes.

Unlike Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump are not going to pay that much attention to the Ukrainian crisis, Ivan Eland also said.

American historian Alexander Robert cast doubts on Ukraine's intention to end the conflict. One should think about long-term peace that would not be violated at some point afterwards. Even if a peace treaty is signed, Kyiv will use the time to prepare for the continuation of hostilities, but the Russians will not fall into this trap, the historian believes.