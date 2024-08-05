World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Asian stock markets decline reaches Europe

Stock markets collapse in Asia has reached Europe

World

The collapse of Asian stock markets has affected Europe. The overall index of the Athens Stock Exchange dropped by more than five percent, the Naftemporiki newspaper said. Pan-European STOXX 600 index and London's FTSE 100 declined significantly as well.

Stock markets collapse in Asia has reached Europe
Photo: flickr.com by Open Grid Scheduler/Grid Engine, CC BY-SA 4.0

The risk of a possible recession in the American economy put powerful pressure on stock markets, and investors are hastily getting rid of their shares. The global sell-off has caused the Greek stock market index to fall to 1,352 points, which is significantly lower than its average level over the past 200 days (1,375 points).

The shares of leading Greek banks and high-capitalization companies were affected most, the publication said.

The fall in key indices of Japanese markets reached the 1987 Black Monday levels. The trend affected other trading platforms in the region. The tightening of monetary policy in Japan is believed to be one of the reasons for the outflow of funds from the US market, which spiralled down and accelerated a decline of the Japanese market, which led to a domino effect on stock markets in other countries of the region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Popular
Five Il-76 military aircraft come out or order due to supplies of defective parts

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported damages of 130 million rubles due to the supplies of defective aircraft parts for the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft

Five Il-76 transport aircraft come out of order due to supplies of defective parts
Stock markets collapse in Asia has reached Europe
Asian stock markets decline reaches Europe
Zelensky told to agree to everything to end conflict with Russia Dmitry Plotnikov Russia to arm Indonesian Army in return for microchips Lyuba Lulko Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president? Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Stock markets collapse in Asia has reached Europe
Five Il-76 transport aircraft come out of order due to supplies of defective parts
Russian prisoners delivered to Germany say their biggest dream is to return to Russia
Google, Android and iOS have all chances to be banned in Russia soon
Russia sends warships to Cuba to offer alternative to US leadership
Russian senator arrested as he was leaving Federation Council meeting
Kremlin explains the catch behind largest US-Russia prisoner exchange
Putin signs decree to pardon prisoners exchanged with Western countries
Zelensky told to agree to everything to end conflict with Russia
Russia and US conduct largest prisoner swap in recent history
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy