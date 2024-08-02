World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian warships in Cuba offer alternative to USA

Russia sends warships to Cuba to offer alternative to US leadership

Russia's dispatch of warships to Cuba on July 27 indicates that Russia is offering an alternative to relations with Washington and its leadership, retired French Army Colonel Michel Goya said on LCI.

Russia sends warships to Cuba to offer alternative to US leadership
Photo: function.mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

"It means that Russia has returned to the international scene as an alternative to the United States. (…) [The Russians] begin to support the countries [that the Soviet Union used to help] because they have the means to do so," the military analyst said.

On July 27, warships of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy entered the port of Havana. The ships stayed in the port until July 30. The Russian navy men paid courtesy visits to the commander of the Revolutionary Navy of Cuba and the governor of Havana.

A group of warships of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy visited Cuba in June 2024. The group headed by the frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" and the nuclear submarine "Kazan" stopped in Havana. The event attracted interest from local residents, who also had an opportunity to visit the "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" warship.

Russian warships in Cuba
