Putin pardons prisoners exchanged with the West

Putin signs decree to pardon prisoners exchanged with Western countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to pardon 13 prisoners who took part in a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries, a message posted on the Kremlin's official website said.

Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Администрация президента России, CC BY 4.0

"The President of Russia signed decrees to pardon US citizens Whelan Paul Nicholas, Gershkovich Evan and other previously imprisoned persons. The decision to sign the relevant decrees was made to bring back home the Russian citizens who were stying on the territory of foreign states," the message said.

The Kremlin also stressed that Russia was grateful to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "for the goodwill gesture" and for his decision to pardon German citizen Rico Krieger.

On August 1, Russia, the United States and several European countries held a major prisoner swap in Ankara. The negotiations on the subject had been held secretly for several months.

The list of those pardoned includes: