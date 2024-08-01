Russia releases journalist Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan as part of prisoner exchange

Over the past 24 hours, several media outlets said that the United States and Russia were going to conduct a large-scale exchange of prisoners. A special flight of the "Russia" squadron is currently flying from Moscow to Ankara, whereas a US military aircraft is flying from Germany to Turkey.
According to data from the Flightradar24 service, a Tu-204-300 with tail number RA-64059 (flight number RSD939) of the special flight squadron "Russia", which is used by the Presidential Property Management Department, flew from Moscow to Ankara.
In addition, a military transport aircraft C-130J-30 Super Hercules (flight HKY767) is currently flying from the Ramstein military base in Germany towards Turkey.
Earlier today, Fox News reported that The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was convicted in Russia in the espionage case, could be released as part of an exchange within 24 hours.
According to most recent reports, Russia has released journalist Evan Gershkovich.
The Russian and US authorities were conducting a "difficult dialogue" on the exchange of prisoners, President Vladimir Putin said last December. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, he said that Russia could exchange Gershkovich "with a counter move from the partners."
Russia may also exchange another American citizen, Paul Whelan, who was detained in Moscow in 2018 on charges of collecting intelligence and recruiting employees of the Russian Ministry of Defense. In the summer of 2020, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He is serving his sentence in a maximum security penal colony in the Republic of Mordovia.
A few days ago, lawyers for several prisoners in Russia said that they lost contact with their clients. The lawyers assumed that they were being prepared for a group exchange. It goes about the following people:
In the United States, information related to several Russian citizens has disappeared from the Federal Bureau of Prisons database: Alexander Vinnik, Maxim Marchenko, Vadim Konoshchenko and Vladislav Klyushin.
In addition to them, Vladimir Dunayev and Roman Seleznev, accused of cyber fraud, were also named as candidates for exchange, but their data remained in the American prison system.
