World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Iran leader threatens Israel with severe punishment for killing Hamas leader in Tehran

Iran's Khamenei: Israel will be punished for killing Hamas leader

World

Haniyeh was killed when a rocket hit the place of his stay in Tehran. Hamas blamed Israel for the attack, but Israel denied any involvement. Khamenei vowed to 'create ground for severe punishment' for Israel.

Iran's Khamenei: Israel will be punished for killing Hamas leader
Photo: Mehr News Agency by Мохаммадреза Аббаси, CC BY 4.0

Israel will be severely punished for the assassination of the head of the Palestinian Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Haniyeh was martyred at the hands of the "criminal Zionist regime," Khamenei said.

"We consider it our duty to create ground for severe punishment for ourselves and avenge the blood of the one who was martyred on the territory of the Islamic Republic," Khamenei said.

The newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also stated that Tehran would "make the terrorist occupiers" who killed Haniyeh regret their actions. At the same time, Iranian Vice President Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi noted that the Palestinian resistance had every right to "punish the perpetrators" of the murder of the Hamas leader.

The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed when a rocket hit the place where they were staying in Tehran. Hamas said that the head of the political bureau participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which took place the day before on July 30. The group called the attack "treacherous" and blamed "Zionists" for it.

The Israel Defense Forces declined to comment on Haniyeh's death. At the same time, Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Amihai Eliyahu (from the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party) called his death "the right way to cleanse the world of dirt." As The Times of Israel said, Eliyahu became the first Israeli high-ranking official to hint that Israel was behind the murder of one of the Hamas leaders.

Haniyeh was responsible for Hamas's international relations. He was one of the key participants in the negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages. The head of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas, as well as Foreign Ministries of Turkey, Iran and Russia condemned the murder of the head of the Hamas Politburo.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
The Losharik returns? NATO mysteriously loses cables at ocean depths

Over the past three years, three mysterious incidents occurred when NATO underwater sonars and tablets simply disappeared

The legendary Losharik still moored, but NATO continues losing its cables at sea
InfoBRICS: EU readies for war with Russia to be defeated instantly
European Union getting ready fo war with Russia under Germany's leadership
USA tries hard to test hypersonic weapon, albeit to no avail
Video shows tornado throwing four training aircraft around
The legendary Losharik still moored, but NATO continues losing its cables at sea Dmitry Plotnikov Do not read Western newspapers about Venezuela. Maduro celebrates honest victory Lyuba Lulko Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president? Andrey Mihayloff
Israel strikes Beirut to annihilate Hezbollah commander
Sperm donor king Pavel Durov has over 100 children all over the world
Russia sends 'very serious warning' to Pentagon over Ukraine
Russia sends 'very serious warning' to Pentagon over Ukraine
Last materials
Riots in Southport: Rwandan immigrant stabs three little girls at dance club
Russia warns Pentagon about 'uncontrollable consequences' over Ukraine
Israel strikes Beirut in response to Golan Heights village shelling
Tornado throws four training aircraft around – Video
The legendary Losharik still moored, but NATO continues losing its cables at sea
USA attempts to test launch its 'super duper' hypersonic missile again
InfoBRICS: EU readies for war with Russia to be defeated instantly
Elon Musk jokes about Pavel Durov's sperm donation stories
Do not read Western newspapers about Venezuela. Maduro celebrates honest victory
Su-35 fires R-37M missile to shoot down Ukrainian warplane from 200-km distance
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy