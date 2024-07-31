Russia sends 'very serious warning' to Pentagon over Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov sent a warning to Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin about a possibility of uncontrollable escalation due to Kyiv's and Washington's actions, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said.

Photo: flickr.com by U.S. Secretary of Defense, PDM

"The Russian side sent a very serious warning regarding possible new provocations on the part of Kyiv that are inconceivable without direct assistance from Washington. This warning [was] made in order to avoid the danger of further escalation fraught with consequences that may turn out to be completely uncontrollable," Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia and the United States conducted so-called "second track" closed contacts with the participation of political scientists on issues related to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov held a second telephone conversation with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on July 12. The New York Times reported that Moscow had discovered traces of a secret operation that Ukraine was preparing against Russia with the approval from the Americans. Belousov then directly asked Austin if the Pentagon was aware of that.

Pentagon representatives were surprised by such allegations and hastened to refute them.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Pentagon chief has spoken with the Russian Defense Minister on five occasions, including twice with Andrei Belousov after his appointment as Russia's new Defense Minister.