European Union getting ready fo war with Russia under Germany's leadership

InfoBRICS: EU readies for war with Russia to be defeated instantly

World

The European Union is getting ready for a war with Russia under Germany's leadership, an article posted on InfoBRICS website says.

Photo: flickr.com by the US Department of Defence, licensed under public domain

Germany allegedly plans to prepare 800,000 NATO troops to counter the so-called "Russian threat". Berlin also offers the alliance to use ports, highways and railways to move NATO soldiers to the east, the article penned by Drago Bosniс says.

"The very fact that Germany is openly talking about using its extensive civilian infrastructure for military purposes means that the said infrastructure is no longer civilian," the article notes.

According to the observer, such preparations for war will leave Moscow "with no choice but to demonstrate the destructiveness of its military might for the umpteenth time and finally show Europe where it belongs — on its knees, begging for mercy, which shouldn't be too hard, as Brussels has been doing exactly that in front of America for over 80 years."

It appears that the European Union is developing into a military bloc the purpose of which is to defeat Russia in a large-scale war, the author of the article concludes.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
