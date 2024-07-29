World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Germany does not fear Russian nuclear missiles

German Foreign Ministry: Berlin does not fear Putin's nuclear missiles

World

Germany is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning about a possibility for Moscow to lift the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles should the US deploy nuclear-capable weapons in Germany.

German Foreign Ministry: Berlin does not fear Putin's nuclear missiles
Photo: flickr.com by Paul Korecky, CC BY-SA 2.0

"We will not be intimidated by such threats," an official representative of the German Foreign Ministry said, Reuters reports.

Earlier, the Russian leader said that Moscow would consider itself free from the moratorium on the deployment of its medium- and shorter-range missiles if the US deploys weapons in Germany. Such missiles, if deployed, would be able to reach Russia within ten minutes, Putin said.

On July 10, it became known that the US intends to deploy long-range weapons on German territory in 2026. These types of weapons have a greater range than those currently in Germany.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
PMC Wagner loses dozens of fighters and Mi-24 helicopter in clashes with Tuareg fighters in Mali

PMC Wagner representatives confirmed the losses of their fighters during an attack by Tuareg militants in Mali

Tuareg militants attack, kill and take PMC Wagner fighters hostage in Mali
Erdogan warns Netanyahu: Turkish troops may enter Israel
Recep Erdogan threatens to send Turkish troops to Israel
Train with 800 passengers derails because of reckless KAMAZ truck driver
White Sea Canal dam breach: Many houses washed away
Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president? Andrey Mihayloff Ukrainian economy on verge of collapse as Western support is on decline Lyuba Lulko
One killed, three injured as lightning strikes people with umbrella in the rain
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's deputy gets sacked after 40 years of service
Truck driver miraculously survives collision with passenger train
Truck driver miraculously survives collision with passenger train
Last materials
Putin fires Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's deputy after 40 years of service
Miracle saves truck driver as passenger train cuts vehicle into two and derails
Erdogan warns Netanyahu: Turkish troops may enter Israel
KAMAZ truck driver causes passenger train with 800 vacationers to derail
Video shows moment when lightning struck four people in Moscow park
White Sea Canal dam breach washes village away
Tuareg militants attack, kill and take PMC Wagner fighters hostage in Mali
Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president?
Pavel Durov's girlfriend claims she has three of his children
Another Russian Army general arrested in yet another major corruption case
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy