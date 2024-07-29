Germany does not fear Russian nuclear missiles

Germany is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning about a possibility for Moscow to lift the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles should the US deploy nuclear-capable weapons in Germany.

Photo: flickr.com by Paul Korecky, CC BY-SA 2.0

"We will not be intimidated by such threats," an official representative of the German Foreign Ministry said, Reuters reports.

Earlier, the Russian leader said that Moscow would consider itself free from the moratorium on the deployment of its medium- and shorter-range missiles if the US deploys weapons in Germany. Such missiles, if deployed, would be able to reach Russia within ten minutes, Putin said.

On July 10, it became known that the US intends to deploy long-range weapons on German territory in 2026. These types of weapons have a greater range than those currently in Germany.