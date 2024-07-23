Joe Biden may strike nuclear blow on Russia before leaving office

Kim Dotcom: Biden may strike nuclear blow on Russia

US President Joe Biden may use the nuclear arsenal against Russia before leaving office, businessman and former owner of Megaupload file hosting service Kim Dotcom believes.

Photo: Pixabay by STRIEWA, PDM

Joe Biden has access to all nuclear weapons launch codes until the end of his presidential term in January 2025, Dotcom noted.

"He's angry. His party betrayed him, the media belittled him, his donors dropped him and the world laughs at him. He wanted to be a wartime President. Defeating Russia was to be his legacy. He failed miserably and may go out with a bang," Kim Dotcom wrote on social media page.

On July 21, 2024, the head of the White House announced his intention to leave the election race. Biden introduced the current Vice President of the country, Kamala Harris, as his successor to the post of head of state from the Democrats.

Joe Biden should be removed from his post due to his age and health condition. For the safety of his citizens, Biden should transfer all nuclear arsenal launch codes to another person, chairman of the opposition right-wing conservative Freedom Party of Austria, Herbert Kickl believes.

The politician in power who gets lost in his own words jeopardizes the fate of Americans, Kickl said.

Russia is watching Biden closely

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was not surprised by Bidens; decision to drop out of the race. Moscow will closely monitor how events develop further and what the head of the White House will do, Peskov added.

“Honestly, what has been happening in the United States in recent years has taught us not to be surprised by anything. So we weren't very much surprised. All this is of interest to us and, of course, we closely monitor everything that happens in the world,” Peskov said.