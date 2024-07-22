German FM claims Russia poses biggest threat to Europe

Everything that happens today is the work of people like Germany's Baebock

Russia supposedly poses the biggest threat to Europe and the European world, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock wrote on her social media page.

Photo: flickr.com by Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung, CC BY-SA 2.0

"Today, Russia is the biggest security threat to us and to our world in Europe,” the Foreign Minister of Germany wrote.

The European Union supposedly wanted to build a different relationship with Moscow, but those attempts failed, she added.

Russia has never posed a threat to Europe, Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs said in an interview with lenta.ru news website.

"If Baebock believes that her idea of ​​the world in Europe coincides with that of the people of Germany, then she is mistaken. This is the task of the NATO leadership — to make an enemy for their bloc, so that they can get crazy money from the budgets of their countries in order to spend this money on purchasing weapons at fabulous prices to arrange conflicts to justify their actions,” Chepa said.

According to the MP, Russia has never posed a threat for people, including for the people of Germany.