NATO continues encircling Russia, and Moscow can see it

NATO countries continue to encircle Russia with their infrastructure, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters July 22 commenting on the remarks that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made about active preparation in the West for a conflict with Moscow.

Photo: defense.gov by сержант Джон Кросби, PDM

"The North Atlantic Alliance continues to advance its military infrastructure towards our borders, continues to surround us with its military infrastructure, which poses a danger to us,” the Kremlin spokesman said, RIA Novosti reports.

NATO is coping with its function as a confrontational bloc, he added.