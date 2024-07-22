Moscow can only care less about Biden's drop out

Biden drops out as expected, Moscow does not care

Following Biden's pullout from the presidential race, European leaders were divided into three groups: the first approved Biden's decision, the second one expressed support for Trump, and those in the third one remained neutral to Biden's decision, Politico wrote.

Photo: flickr.com by Гейдж Скидмор, CC BY-SA 2.0

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is among those who supported Biden's decision.

"My friend [US President] Joe Biden has achieved a lot: for his country, for Europe, for the world. Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is strong, NATO is strong, and the United States is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to seek a new term deserves respect,” he wrote on social media.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed a similar opinion:

"You've taken many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger. I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life," he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in turn, said that he respected Biden's choice.

"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called Biden's decision "courageous and worthy." He expressed his admiration and recognition to the head of state.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the right-wing British populist party Reform UK, expressed an alternative opinion. "I predicted that this would happen in September 2023. Whoever they (Democrats) choose, [Republican candidate Donald] Trump will win in November,” he tweeted.

Maximilian Krach, a member of the European Parliament from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, agreed with him. He said that Biden's decision "will not stop” Trump.

In turn, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics took a neutral position: "Politics has never been so interesting,” he wrote.

Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race on July 21. Kamala Harris announced plans to receive the Democratic nomination.

Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, is inferior in support to Republican candidate Donald Trump. According to recent polls, 48 ​​percent of Americans are ready to vote for her, while the former Republican president enjoys the support of 52 percent of those surveyed.

At the same time, the Democratic Party emphasizes that Kamala Harris's support was slightly higher than that of Joe Biden: only 47 percent of survey participants said that they would be ready to vote for him. On the other hand, all other potential Democratic candidates receive even lower percentages of the vote.

The Kremlin said that it was more important for Russia to achieve the goals of the military operation in Ukraine rather than to worry about was going to become US president in November.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Biden was a more convenient leader for Moscow due to his predictability. However, Peskov emphasized that there were four months left before the US presidential election and a lot could still change.