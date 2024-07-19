World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Microsoft IT outage sows chaos in the world, but not in Russia

Chaos grips the world amid IT outage, but in Russia, everything is fine

World

On the morning of Friday, July 19, a large-scale breakdown occurred in the Windows operating system across the world. It caused major problems at airports, airlines, banks and medical systems. The problem did not affect Russia as Microsoft disconnected most Russian companies from the Azure cloud platform.

Chaos grips the world amid IT outage, but in Russia, everything is fine
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Plad02, CC BY-SA 4.0

World's largest airlines announced a temporary suspension of flights. American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Air canceled many of their flights, whereas Turkish Airlines advised customers that they may experience check-in and booking problems.

Sydney International Airport and Berlin Brandenburg Airport warned of longer wait times due to the IT outage. Edinburgh and Spain advised passengers that most transactions are being carried out manually.

The outage also affected hospitals, banks, TV channels and websites.

Microsoft said that services were gradually being restored after the failure. The preliminary cause of the breakdown is believed to be a security software update from CrowdStrike.

IT outage has not affected operation of airports and enterprises in Russia

The press service of Moscow's Domodedovo Airport reported that the IT outage did not affect the operation of the airport. The airport could switch to the Russian backup registration system Astra should the outage disrupt the operation of airport systems. Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport also reported that there were no problems in the work of its systems.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development confirmed that there were no disruptions in the operation of enterprises across Russia.

"The situation with the global Microsoft IT outage has once again shown the importance of import substitution of foreign software, primarily at critical information infrastructure facilities,” the department said in a statement.

Problems first appeared in Australia

Australia was the first to sound the alarm when thousands of Windows devices went offline across the entire continent. The country's three largest airlines — Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin — were affected. The country's authorities were forced to convene an emergency meeting. American carriers reported problems soon afterwards. American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Air reported flight cancellations.

British television company Sky News was forced to interrupt the broadcast of all of its programs and air a message with apologies instead.

London and Malaysian stock exchanges, British railway companies, New Zealand banks, hospitals, banks, post offices, emergency systems in Israel, emergency services in Alaska and even the organizing committee of the Olympic Games in Paris were also affected by the global IT outage.

Microsoft shares lost more than three percent of their value against the background of the global outage. Crowdstrike shares fell by 15 percent.

According to the Register, the breakdown in the work of Microsoft systems was caused by an error in an update of the Falcon program, which is responsible for countering cyber attacks. CrowdStrike's solution can be called an antivirus system for corporate users, which explains the insignificant number of problems with home computers.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Blue death screen
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine wants to attract NATO forces into Black Sea region

Ukraine maritime security strategy plans to attract NATO forces to the Black Sea are a threat to Russia, and Moscow will take retaliatory measures to ensure its own security

Russia pledges to retaliate should NATO forces create risks in Black Sea region
Russia to deploy nuclear missiles in response to US weapons in Germany
Russia admits to possibility to deploy nuclear missiles to counter US arms in Germany
Joe Biden gets Covid for political death as God saves Trump's life
US citizen sentenced to 13 years in Russia for drugs distribution
God saves Trump's life, infects Biden with Covid Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco
European Union increases beer exports to Russia
Ursula von der Leyen's program to turn EU into defensive union
Zelensky admits Ukraine would not be able to win back what it has lost
Zelensky admits Ukraine would not be able to win back what it has lost
Last materials
New invincible UAV launched by Yemeni Houthis causes explosion in Tel Aviv
Chaos grips the world amid IT outage, but in Russia, everything is fine
Zelensky admits Ukrainian army will not be able to win back lost territories
Russia pledges to retaliate should NATO forces create risks in Black Sea region
God saves Trump's life, infects Biden with Covid
Exports of European beer to Russia grow steadily
Russian court sentences US citizen Michael Travis Leake to 13 years in colony
Russia to deploy nuclear missiles in response to US weapons in Germany
Ursula von der Leyen wants to turn EU into union of defense
Russian FM Lavrov wonders whether US Ambassador opened the right door
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy