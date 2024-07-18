European Union increases beer exports to Russia

Exports of European beer to Russia grows steadily

The European Union increased beer exports to Russia for the fourth consecutive month, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Eurostat data.

Photo: torange.biz is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

In May, EU beer exports to Russia increased by four percent to 24 million euros. Thus, deliveries have been increasing since January, when they amounted to 14.9 million euros.

The most noticeable increase in beer exports to the Russian Federation was reported in Latvia (1.8 times compared to April, to 1.9 million euros), the Netherlands (by 25 percent, to 1.2 million euros) and the Czech Republic (by 16 percent, to 3. 4 million euros).

Germany remains the largest supplier of beer to Russia among EU countries. In May, beer supplies from Germany decreased by 4 percent, to 8.1 million euros.

In June 2024, the total volumes of beer imported in kegs to Russia increased by 18 percent compared to the same period in 2023 and reached 3.6 million liters. Supplies from both near and far abroad have increased. Thus, imports of kegged beer from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union increased by 29 percent in annual terms, from other countries — by 16 percent.