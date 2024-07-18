Russia admits to possibility to deploy nuclear missiles to counter US arms in Germany

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov did not rule out the deployment of nuclear-capable missiles in response to the deployment of American weapons in Germany in 2026.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, CC BY 4.0

"I do not exclude any options,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters when asked about the deployment of nuclear-capable missiles in response to American missiles in Germany.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with the Rheinische Post publication that the location of American hypersonic weapons and cruise missiles on German territory from 2026 had not been determined yet. Washington is still in the process of preparations, but it goes about conventional weapons systems, Pistorius added. According to him, the decision was made in response to the deployment of Iskander operational-tactical missile systems in Russia's Kaliningrad enclave.

It is worthy of note that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled out an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and a confrontation between Russia and NATO due to US plans to deploy American missiles in Germany. Speaking at a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Berlin, Scholz stressed that "there will be no decisions, no supplies of weapons, no possibilities of using weapons that could lead to an escalation.”

Berlin and Washington announced plans to deploy American missiles on German territory from 2026 at the NATO summit. It goes about Tomahawk, SM-6 and hypersonic cruise missiles.

President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would take mirror measures should American intermediate- and shorter-range missiles be deployed in any region of the world. The Kremlin believes that US plans contain "attributes of the Cold War with direct confrontation.”

