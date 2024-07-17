World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian Foreign Minister's speech at UN Security Council gets interrupted

Russian FM Lavrov wonders whether US Ambassador opened the right door

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East was interrupted by two activists who stood up from their seats  and shouted "The people of Israel are alive!” and "Free hostages!”

Russian FM Lavrov wonders whether US Ambassador opened the right door
Photo: flickr.com by Coalition for the ICC / Credit: UN, CC BY-SA 2.0

Lavrov stopped his speech and addressed the activists: "I don't understand, say it more clearly.”

Security escorted the women out of the auditorium. Most likely, the women used guest passes to get inside.

Russia chaired the UN Security Council on July 1 and will preside until the end of the month.

Israel's permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, spoke before Lavrov. The activists listened to his statement in silence, TASS notes.

Lavrov flew to New York for the UN Security Council meeting on July 16. The same day, a ministerial debate took place on the topic "Multilateral cooperation in the interests of creating a more just, democratic and sustainable world order.”

During the meeting of the UN Security Council, Sergei Lavrov asked US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield if she was in the right room.

"By the way, I wanted to ask the distinguished representative of the United States. Listening to the representative of Israel today, did you have the feeling that you were in the wrong room and came to the wrong discussion that was announced? I hope you understand what I'm talking about,” the Russian minister said.

Here is more in brief from what Lavrov said:

  • The West wants to push through Zelensky’s ultimatum at any cost, but the second conference on Ukraine contains approaches that are unacceptable for Russia, Lavrov said.
  • In the event of an agreement with the West on European security, including on Ukraine, the Russian Federation will carefully monitor all wordings and guarantees.
  • Russia and China will continue their efforts to create a Eurasian security system. The doors for Western countries are also open too. 
  • The Russian Federation and the United States conduct telephone contacts at various levels, but there is nothing significant there, Lavrov said.
  • Israel wants to involve the United States in an escalation with Iran, but Moscow urges everyone to forget such ideas.
  • When Trump was President, the Russian Federation and the United States had a dialogue despite sanctions.
  • “Under Trump, there were more sanctions, both economic and diplomatic ones. But at that time there was a dialogue between us and Washington at the highest levels. Now there is no such dialogue,” Lavrov noted.
  • The decision on Ukraine must take into account the reality; Russia cannot abandon the population that is oppressed for everything Russian, Lavrov said.
  • The Russian Federation and the United States conducted unpublicized contacts between political scientists to discuss options for a settlement in Ukraine, Lavrov said.
  • The United States must abandon its ambition to decide everything for everyone under the new world order, Lavrov said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin drives Lada Aura car on new high speed highway

During the opening ceremony of the highway section, the president said that travel time between Moscow and St. Petersburg would now be reduced by almost an hour

Putin test-drives new Lada Aura car: 'Beautiful! Very beautiful!'
Extremely disturbing video shows Russian military man being shot in dugout
Moscow to launch investigation into shooting of Russian military man in dugout
Trump-Vance duo to end Ukraine conflict to focus on Taiwan-China issue
Russian servicemen to be paid $170,000 for shooting down first F-16 fighter jet
Trump picks James Vance as Vice President to start war with China Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco
NYT: Ukraine wants to develop peace plan to end hostilities with Russia
Russian forces strike command post in Kyiv wounding SBU deputy
Millions of Russians left without electricity as Rostov NPP malfunctions
Millions of Russians left without electricity as Rostov NPP malfunctions
Last materials
Russian FM Lavrov wonders whether US Ambassador opened the right door
Vladimir Zhirinovsky predicted Donald Trump's assassination 8 years ago
Blogger from Dagestan arrested for spitting on Orthodox cross on live stream
Russia and Ukraine exchange 95 prisoners of war
Rostov nuclear power plant generates unpleasant surprise for millions of Russians
Several senior Ukrainian officers killed as Russia strikes command post in Kyiv
Extremely disturbing video shows Russian military man being shot in dugout
Trump picks James Vance as Vice President to start war with China
NYT: Ukraine starts developing peace plan to end hostilities with Russia
First Russian fighter who shoots down F-16 in Ukraine to be paid $170,000
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy