Russian Foreign Minister's speech at UN Security Council gets interrupted

Russian FM Lavrov wonders whether US Ambassador opened the right door

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East was interrupted by two activists who stood up from their seats and shouted "The people of Israel are alive!” and "Free hostages!”

Photo: flickr.com by Coalition for the ICC / Credit: UN, CC BY-SA 2.0

Lavrov stopped his speech and addressed the activists: "I don't understand, say it more clearly.”

Security escorted the women out of the auditorium. Most likely, the women used guest passes to get inside.

Russia chaired the UN Security Council on July 1 and will preside until the end of the month.

Israel's permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, spoke before Lavrov. The activists listened to his statement in silence, TASS notes.

Lavrov flew to New York for the UN Security Council meeting on July 16. The same day, a ministerial debate took place on the topic "Multilateral cooperation in the interests of creating a more just, democratic and sustainable world order.”

During the meeting of the UN Security Council, Sergei Lavrov asked US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield if she was in the right room.

"By the way, I wanted to ask the distinguished representative of the United States. Listening to the representative of Israel today, did you have the feeling that you were in the wrong room and came to the wrong discussion that was announced? I hope you understand what I'm talking about,” the Russian minister said.

Here is more in brief from what Lavrov said: