Vladimir Zhirinovsky predicted Donald Trump's assassination 8 years ago

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the late founder of the Liberal and Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) predicted an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. The video of Zhirinovsky's remarks about Trumps assassination appeared on Telegram.

Photo: gov.ru by Государственная Дума, CC BY 4.0

The video shows one of Zhirinovsky's speeches in the State Duma. The date when the speech was recorded is not specified. The author of the channel only said that Zhirinovsky said that eight years ago.

"If Donald Trump does something wrong — they will kill him, like they killed John Kennedy. By chance, in some state, some crazy person will go and kill him," Zhirinovsky said.

An attempt to assassinate Donald Trump took place on July 13 during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The US presidential candidate was wounded in the ear.

The CIA said it could not exclude other attempts to assassinate Trump. Many also discuss the visualization of the attack on the American politician. The video shows the path of the bullet and how Trump escaped death at the last moment.