Russia returns 95 POWs from Ukrainian captivity

Russia and Ukraine exchange 95 prisoners of war

World

As a result of the negotiation process, 95 Russian servicemen have returned from Ukrainian captivity.

Russia and Ukraine exchange 95 prisoners of war
Photo: z.mil.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

The Russian Defence Ministry published a corresponding statement on its official Telegram channel.

During the exchange, Russia delivered 95 Ukrainian POWs to Kyiv too. The negotiations took place through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Defence ministry said.

"The military personnel will be delivered to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions,” the defense department said.

Previously, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war on June 25. Each side then exchanged 90 military men.

