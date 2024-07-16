NYT: Ukraine wants to develop peace plan to end hostilities with Russia

Two and a half years into the conflict with Russia, Ukraine began to develop a plan to end hostilities, The New York Times reports. This is evidenced by what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said about Moscow's participation in the peace summit.

Photo: freepik.com by pressfoto, PDM

Ukraine hopes for Western weapons and ammunition so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could contain Russian troops. At the same time, Ukraine started developing a plan to end the hostilities through negotiations, the newspaper said.

"As the war reaches the two-and-a-half-year mark, Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he wanted to hold a second international peace summit later this year and that Russian officials should attend," the article says.

On Monday, July 15, Zelensky said that Russian representatives should attend the second peace summit on Ukraine. One should make a plan for the purpose by November. The plan should be developed as a result of three meetings:

on energy in Qatar,

on the maritime corridor in Turkey,

on humanitarian issues in Canada.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin noted that Russia would not accept ultimatums at peace summits, wheres one could already see attempts to raise Zelensky's ultimatum-like peace formula.