What Trump said when he got up was 'odd'

World

CNN journalist Jamie Gangel found that one of Trump's actions after his assassination attempt was odd.

Trump's 'Fight! Fight! Fight' remarks believed to be odd?
Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

After the shots, security agents tried to escort Donald Trump away from stage, but the politician, in turn, raised his fist and shouted one and the same word several times.

According to the journalist, the ex-president should not have called on people to fight against the backdrop of the unstable political situation.

"I do want to say, there was one thing that, when I watched the tape, I found odd, because of all of the heated rhetoric, and that is, that, after he was hit, former President Trump got up and said, "Fight, fight, fight.' I think what we're hearing from people is, that's not the message that we want to be sending right now. We want to tamp it down,”she said.

The shooting at the rally in Pennsylvania became known on July 13. The attack occurred as Trump was talking about his rival Joe Biden. The shooter was eliminated. He was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Fight, fight fight!
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
