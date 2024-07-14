World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Slovak Prime Minister Fico: Trump's opponents want violence

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived his assassination attempt on May 15, 2024, commented on the attack on former US President and candidate in the upcoming elections Donald Trump.

Fico noted that Trump's political opponents set the society on acts of violence until "some poor guy" takes up arms. According to the Prime Minister, the shooting scenario in the United States was "a carbon copy” of what happened in Slovakia.

One may further expect statements "about the need for reconciliation, calm and forgiveness," Robert Fico suggested.

Volodymyr Zelensky shocked, wishes Trump quick recovery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian leader said that "there is no justification for such violence."

"There is no place for this violence anywhere in the world," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The politician noted that he was shocked by the new of Trump assassination attempt. He wished Trump a speedy recovery adding that the United States should get stronger because of the attack.

