Slovak Prime Minister Fico: Trump's opponents want violence

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived his assassination attempt on May 15, 2024, commented on the attack on former US President and candidate in the upcoming elections Donald Trump.
Fico noted that Trump's political opponents set the society on acts of violence until "some poor guy" takes up arms. According to the Prime Minister, the shooting scenario in the United States was "a carbon copy” of what happened in Slovakia.
One may further expect statements "about the need for reconciliation, calm and forgiveness," Robert Fico suggested.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
The Ukrainian leader said that "there is no justification for such violence."
"There is no place for this violence anywhere in the world," Zelensky wrote on social media.
The politician noted that he was shocked by the new of Trump assassination attempt. He wished Trump a speedy recovery adding that the United States should get stronger because of the attack.
Former US President Donald Trump commented on the attempt on his life that took place at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He thanked the US Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response