World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian Foreign Ministry: US incites hatred toward political opponents

Russian Foreign Ministry: Dems already called to take Trump out before

World

Washington wants to incite hatred toward certain political opponents, Maria Zakharova, an official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said commenting on the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Russian Foreign Ministry: Dems already called to take Trump out before
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, CC BY-SA 3.0

According to Zakharova, one could hear calls from Democratic politicians for the need to eliminate the country's ex-President Donald Trump before. In particular, Congressman Dan Goldman and political scientist Robert Kagan, Victoria Nuland's husband, made such statements in the past.

"The United States of America should take inventory of its policy of inciting hatred towards political opponents, countries and people, and sponsoring terrorism. The bell is tolling for Washington!" Zakharova said.

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life was reported on the evening of July 13. The shooting began as the candidate was making comments about his rival Joe Biden. Trump interrupted his speech, covered his ear with his hand and lay down on the floor as Secret Service agents were protecting him.

The shooter opened fire from an AR-15 rifle from the roof of a manufacturing plant located 100 meters from the stage where Trump spoke. At the time of the shooting, the American was wearing a T-shirt with the logo of a popular YouTube channel about weapons Demolition Ranch (the channel has 11 million subscribers).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Trump assassination attempt
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Donald Trump wins US election following failed assassination attack

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the attempt on his life that took place at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He thanked the US Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response

Donald Trump wins US election following failed assassination attack
Russian Foreign Ministry: Dems already called to take Trump out before
Russian Foreign Ministry: US incites hatred toward political opponents
Ukrainians sick and tired of war, call Zelensky for peace Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco The U.S. Strategic Miscalculation with India in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Last materials
Russian Foreign Ministry: Dems already called to take Trump out before
Donald Trump wins US election following failed assassination attack
Ukrainians sick and tired of war, call Zelensky for peace
Film crew abuse horse to perform dangerous stunt on set
Germans want to live with US nuclear-capable missiles under their armpits. Do they?
Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft powered by French engines crashes near Moscow
Man has his lungs ripped to pieces as he tries to inhale laughing gas from cylinder
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: Only Trump can resolve Ukraine crisis
YouTube in Russia to slow down and decline before it gets blocked in September
NATO wants to develop new long-range missiles that could reach Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy