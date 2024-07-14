Russian Foreign Ministry: US incites hatred toward political opponents

Russian Foreign Ministry: Dems already called to take Trump out before

Washington wants to incite hatred toward certain political opponents, Maria Zakharova, an official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said commenting on the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, CC BY-SA 3.0

According to Zakharova, one could hear calls from Democratic politicians for the need to eliminate the country's ex-President Donald Trump before. In particular, Congressman Dan Goldman and political scientist Robert Kagan, Victoria Nuland's husband, made such statements in the past.

"The United States of America should take inventory of its policy of inciting hatred towards political opponents, countries and people, and sponsoring terrorism. The bell is tolling for Washington!" Zakharova said.

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life was reported on the evening of July 13. The shooting began as the candidate was making comments about his rival Joe Biden. Trump interrupted his speech, covered his ear with his hand and lay down on the floor as Secret Service agents were protecting him.

The shooter opened fire from an AR-15 rifle from the roof of a manufacturing plant located 100 meters from the stage where Trump spoke. At the time of the shooting, the American was wearing a T-shirt with the logo of a popular YouTube channel about weapons Demolition Ranch (the channel has 11 million subscribers).