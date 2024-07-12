World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban says Trump will resolve Ukraine conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: Only Trump can resolve Ukraine crisis

World

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as part of his peace mission, held a meeting with former US President Donald Trump at his private residence in Florida, where they discussed the crisis in Ukraine. After the negotiations, Orban revealed Trump's plans to resolve the conflict.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: Only Trump can resolve Ukraine crisis
Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

"It was an honour to visit Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he's going to solve it!," Orban wrote on social media.

Donald Trump also commented on the meeting. On Truth Social, he called for peace to be achieved quickly.

"There must be peace, and quickly. Too many people have died in a war that should have never started!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that Budapest saw Trump's possible return to office as a chance to establish peace in Ukraine.

"I think that in order to force Moscow and Kyiv to even start negotiations, a very strong external influence will be required. Who can do this? Only Trump can, if he is elected president again,” the diplomat said.

Trump stated before that he could end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if elected. Speaking about exactly how he was going to do this, the politician said that he would meet with presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. "Each of them has their own weaknesses and strengths,” he noted.

In late June, Trump's key advisers revealed a plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to their proposal, Washington will increase military support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine subject to Kyiv entering into negotiations with Moscow "based on the existing front line.” The US will cut its assistance to Ukraine completely should the latter refuse from the talks. Should Russia refuse to negotiate, the military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be increased.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the publication. According to Peskov, Vladimir Putin is open to negotiations and the Russian Federation will accept a plan that will reflect all nuances and "the real state of affairs on the ground.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces destroy command bunker of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian military may have delivered coordinates of the bunker in which high-ranking officers were staying to the Russian troops

Russian forces annihilate bunker of Ukrainian generals
Der Spiegel: USA's insane actions will make Germany theatre of war
Der Spiegel: US plans to deploy long-weapons in Germany insane
Flight attendant goes viral for his super macho pre-flight demonstration video
Former Russian pop starts moves to US to become homeless drag singer
India's Modi faces criticism in the West for his bear hugs with Putin Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco The U.S. Strategic Miscalculation with India in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
NATO wants to develop long-range missiles capable of hitting Moscow
Russia puts Yulia Navalnaya on list of terrorists and extremists
Moscow prepares military response to deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany
Moscow prepares military response to deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany
Last materials
YouTube in Russia to slow down and decline before it gets blocked in September
NATO wants to develop new long-range missiles that could reach Moscow
Flight attendant conquers women's hearts and even more with his pre-flight demo
Former Russian pop star fails drag career in New York and becomes homeless
Yulia Navalnaya officially recognised as terrorist and extremist
Russian forces annihilate bunker of Ukrainian generals
Der Spiegel: USA's insane actions will make Germany theatre of war
Air passenger detained for hiding 28 kilos of gold in his corset
Moscow: US raises global escalation by deploying long-range missiles in Germany
Fishermen watch Russian Kalib missiles flying above water surface a few meters away
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy