Hungarian Prime Minister Orban says Trump will resolve Ukraine conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: Only Trump can resolve Ukraine crisis

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as part of his peace mission, held a meeting with former US President Donald Trump at his private residence in Florida, where they discussed the crisis in Ukraine. After the negotiations, Orban revealed Trump's plans to resolve the conflict.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

"It was an honour to visit Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he's going to solve it!," Orban wrote on social media.

Donald Trump also commented on the meeting. On Truth Social, he called for peace to be achieved quickly.

"There must be peace, and quickly. Too many people have died in a war that should have never started!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that Budapest saw Trump's possible return to office as a chance to establish peace in Ukraine.

"I think that in order to force Moscow and Kyiv to even start negotiations, a very strong external influence will be required. Who can do this? Only Trump can, if he is elected president again,” the diplomat said.

Trump stated before that he could end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if elected. Speaking about exactly how he was going to do this, the politician said that he would meet with presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. "Each of them has their own weaknesses and strengths,” he noted.

In late June, Trump's key advisers revealed a plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to their proposal, Washington will increase military support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine subject to Kyiv entering into negotiations with Moscow "based on the existing front line.” The US will cut its assistance to Ukraine completely should the latter refuse from the talks. Should Russia refuse to negotiate, the military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be increased.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the publication. According to Peskov, Vladimir Putin is open to negotiations and the Russian Federation will accept a plan that will reflect all nuances and "the real state of affairs on the ground.”