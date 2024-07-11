World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
NATO wants to develop long-range missiles capable of hitting Moscow

NATO wants to develop new long-range missiles that could reach Moscow

World

Four European NATO countries — Germany, France, Italy and Poland — intend to develop new long-range cruise missiles.

NATO wants to develop new long-range missiles that could reach Moscow
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Боевая машина, CC BY-SA 3.0

According to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, such missiles will be able to hit targets in Russia and reach Moscow.

Defense ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Poland signed a declaration of intent on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington to develop Deep Precision Strike high-precision long-range weapons capable of accurately hitting remote targets. For the time being, the document contains only general formulations and only indicates an intention to develop this type of arms.

The declaration implies the creation of ground-based weapons with a range of more than a thousand kilometres. It can be either a cruise missile or a ballistic supersonic missile.

The German authorities expect the UK to join the missile development project under the new government.

So far, the German Armed Forces only have air-launched Taurus cruise missile with a range of more than 500 kilometres.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington after the signing of the declaration, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that the new missile is intended to serve as a deterrent. According to him, the first draft of the weapon could be presented by the end of the year. Its technical specifications, including the flight range, will be developed later.

An unnamed military source told Reuters that the new missile may have a range of up to 2,000 kilometres to meet NATO requirements.

France believes that the new missile can be based on a modification of the MdCN (Missile de Croisiere Naval) naval cruise missile produced by European defense company MBDA, which also produces Taurus, Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles. MBDA is owned by Airbus.

The development of a missile with a range of more than 500 kilometres means European NATO allies will effectively re-launch a category of weapons prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Reuters noted.

The United States plans to begin deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026 in order to demonstrate Washington's commitment to NATO to European allies.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow will respond to the deployment of such missiles in a military manner. Russia's reaction will be "professionally calm,” he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Moscow pledges retaliation if Ukraine launches Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia

London's permission to Ukraine to use British-made Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russian territory is an absolutely irresponsible step

UK's absolutely irresponsible step to trigger Russia's retaliation
Fishermen watch Russian Kalib missiles flying above water surface a few meters away
Stunned fishermen watch two Russian Kalibr missiles flying right past them in Caspian Sea
Angered Chechen minister shows video of captured Ukrainian fighters
Man jumps off a bridge to surprise his fiancee and dies
India's Modi faces criticism in the West for his bear hugs with Putin Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco The U.S. Strategic Miscalculation with India in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban on Ukraine: Next two months will be most dramatic than ever
Russian forces destroy command bunker of Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mummified body of American climber found in 22 years in Peru
Mummified body of American climber found in 22 years in Peru
Last materials
Flight attendant conquers women's hearts and even more with his pre-flight demo
Former Russian pop star fails drag career in New York and becomes homeless
Yulia Navalnaya officially recognised as terrorist and extremist
Russian forces annihilate bunker of Ukrainian generals
Der Spiegel: USA's insane actions will make Germany theatre of war
Air passenger detained for hiding 28 kilos of gold in his corset
Moscow: US raises global escalation by deploying long-range missiles in Germany
Fishermen watch Russian Kalib missiles flying above water surface a few meters away
Hungarian Prime Minister reveals Putin's and Xi's plans to end Ukraine conflict
Girls dare man to jump off a bridge to his death
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy