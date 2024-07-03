China responds to Finland's idea to end Ukraine crisis with just one call

Can China end Ukraine crisis with one call as Finland recommends?

Russia and China are large independent states, and Beijing is not a party to the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said responding to the idea voiced by ​​Finnish President Alexander Stubb to end the conflict in Ukraine with one call.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by CGP Grey, CC BY 2.0

"Let's start with the fact that China and Russia are independent large states. China is not the creator of the Ukrainian crisis, nor is it a party to it," Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

The PRC will always advocate peace and dialogue and maintain interaction with all parties to the conflict in Ukraine, she added.

"We will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis,” the diplomat concluded.

Finland: China could end conflict in Ukraine with one call

Earlier on July 3, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that the conflict in Ukraine could end only if Chinese President Xi Jinping could call Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow now depends on Beijing, Stubb added.

"One phone call from President Xi Jinping would solve this crisis,” the Finnish President said. If he [Xi Jinping] said it was time to start peace talks, Russia would be forced to do so. They wouldn't have any other choice," he added.

Earlier, in June, Stubb spoke about China's role in the conflict in Ukraine. Beijing should influence Moscow to establish peace, he then said during a conference in Switzerland.

It's Biden who should call Zelensky

In turn, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa said that in order to complete the special military operation, US President Joe Biden must call Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He also recalled that Putin recently spoke about the conditions for peace negotiations.