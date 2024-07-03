World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia warns USA after permission for Ukraine to strike Crimea

The Pentagon's statements about the permissibility of strikes on Crimea are fraught with a broader conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said, TASS reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, CC BY-SA 3.0

"The Pentagon's statements are a reflection of the policy of egging Ukraine on and issuing full indulgences to Kyiv for any crimes and provocations that are fraught with dire consequences in terms of growing threats of a broader conflict,” the diplomat noted.

Washington needs "additional means to intimidate Moscow, but Russia will not succumb to this blackmail,” the diplomat added. In particular, he pointed out that Russia would balance Washington's actions on medium- and shorter-range missiles.

