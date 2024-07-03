Hillary Clinton wants Ukraine to continue fighting for Joe Biden to be reelected

Hillary Clinton agrees to arrange conspiracy to attack Donald Trump

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on Ukraine to continue fighting, and the US would then try to re-elect President Joe Biden.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

Clinton said that in a conversation with pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov). The recording of their conversation is available on Telegram.

The pranksterы called Clinton on behalf of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. She did not even try to conceal it that Ukraine is just meat

"You have to push forward as best you can to try to not only hold the line but also go on the offensive. And then many in our country will do everything possible to re-elect President Biden,” she said.

Hillary Clinton also said that the United States would do everything possible to support Kyiv and President Biden.

In her conversation with pranksters, Hillary Clinton gave consent to arrange a conspiracy against US presidential candidate Donald Trump. She called him a dangerous person and agreed with the pranksters' proposal to "attack him from different sides.”

The US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024. Despite the fact that candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties have not been officially presented, Trump and Biden are expected to compete for the presidency.