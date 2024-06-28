World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Zelensky announces preparations to end the war before year-end

Zelensky works on comprehensive plan to end the war before year-end

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was preparing a "comprehensive plan” to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He set out a hope that most countries would support the plan.

Zelensky works on comprehensive plan to end the war before year-end
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, CC BY 4.0

Speaking at a press conference with Slovenian President Natasha Pirc-Musar, Zelensky said that there were three plans being developed following the peace summit in Switzerland. The plans are related to issues of energy, food security and exchanges of prisoners of war.

"I am confident that we will resolve these issues. At least we will prepare a detailed plan. It will be ready soon. We will also work through all other points of the "peace formula” and prepare a comprehensive plan that will be presented to our partners for consideration. It is very important for us to show a plan to end the war that most countries of the world will support. This is the diplomatic path we are working on. Besides, as I already said, not everything depends on us,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that the production of drones, electronic warfare equipment and artillery was growing in Ukraine, "because we must be strong on the battlefield.”

"This is not because someone wants to fight. We didn't want that from the very beginning. And now no one wants to. We just want peace. But we must be strong, and that is why we are developing our production to be strong. Russia understands nothing but strength. It does not respect anyone, but only those who are strong. That is, these are two parallel things — to be strong on the battlefield and to develop a plan, a clear plan, a detailed plan. And it will be ready this year,” the Ukrainian president said.

On June 27, Zelensky also spoke about the need to end the conflict with Russia as soon as possible.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Raw video shows elephant stamping trainer to death in India

The man, wielding a stick, was forcing the animal to change position so that tourists could climb on its back to ride the elephant

Video: Elephant stamps trainer to death, folds man in half like paper
Moscow warns Washington of Russia's response for Sevastopol beach attack
Moscow takes measures to respond to USA for Sevastopol attack
Russian authorities send over 10,000 migrants to special operation zone
Several Ukrainian drones attack factory that makes unique products for Russian aviation
Putin was sleeping when Biden and Trump were insulting each other Andrey Mihayloff Russia to gain access to Indian military bases to challenge USA's security Lyuba Lulko Dreamteam Albania Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
USA staged coup in Bolivia to seize lithium reserves
Zelensky: Ukraine does not want the war to last for years
Passenger train derails after heavy rains in Northern Russia, 3 killed
Passenger train derails after heavy rains in Northern Russia, 3 killed
Last materials
Putin was sleeping when Biden and Trump were insulting each other
Biden and Trump avoid talking about both Ukraine and Middle East
USA needs Bolivia's national treasure, lithium
Video: Elephant stamps trainer to death, folds man in half like paper
Zelensky says peace plan should be on the table within months
Teen girl found underneath derailed train in Northern Russia
Ukrainian drones attack unique enterprise in Central Russia
Over 10,000 migrants sent to Ukraine to dig trenches and build fortifications
Moscow warns Washington of Russia's response for Sevastopol beach attack
Russian MiG-31 hunts away RQ-4B Global Hawk over Black Sea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X