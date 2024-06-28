Zelensky announces preparations to end the war before year-end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was preparing a "comprehensive plan” to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He set out a hope that most countries would support the plan.

Speaking at a press conference with Slovenian President Natasha Pirc-Musar, Zelensky said that there were three plans being developed following the peace summit in Switzerland. The plans are related to issues of energy, food security and exchanges of prisoners of war.

"I am confident that we will resolve these issues. At least we will prepare a detailed plan. It will be ready soon. We will also work through all other points of the "peace formula” and prepare a comprehensive plan that will be presented to our partners for consideration. It is very important for us to show a plan to end the war that most countries of the world will support. This is the diplomatic path we are working on. Besides, as I already said, not everything depends on us,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that the production of drones, electronic warfare equipment and artillery was growing in Ukraine, "because we must be strong on the battlefield.”

"This is not because someone wants to fight. We didn't want that from the very beginning. And now no one wants to. We just want peace. But we must be strong, and that is why we are developing our production to be strong. Russia understands nothing but strength. It does not respect anyone, but only those who are strong. That is, these are two parallel things — to be strong on the battlefield and to develop a plan, a clear plan, a detailed plan. And it will be ready this year,” the Ukrainian president said.

On June 27, Zelensky also spoke about the need to end the conflict with Russia as soon as possible.