Zelensky: Ukraine does not want the war to last for years

Zelensky says peace plan should be on the table within months

Ukraine does not want to "prolong the war”; the settlement plan, developed jointly with Ukrainian allies, should "be on the table” within a few months, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference in Brussels.

Zelensky says peace plan should be on the table within months
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under Attribution 4.0 Internationa

"We don't have much time because a lot of people are dying. Therefore, we do not want the war to continue for many years. We want to prepare this [peace] plan as soon as possible,” Zelensky said (quoted by Interfax Ukraine).

