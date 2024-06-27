Zelensky: Ukraine does not want the war to last for years

Zelensky says peace plan should be on the table within months

Ukraine does not want to "prolong the war”; the settlement plan, developed jointly with Ukrainian allies, should "be on the table” within a few months, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference in Brussels.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under Attribution 4.0 Internationa