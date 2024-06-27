Moscow takes measures to respond to USA for Sevastopol attack

Moscow is taking measures to respond to Washington for its involvement in the attack on Sevastopol, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"The tragedy that occurred in Sevastopol, of course, will not and does not remain without our response,” he said, adding that the White House "should keep risk tolerance in mind when it comes to this kind of action.”

Ryabkov said that he did not exclude Russia's military-technical response to the US after Ukraine's attack on Sevastopol.

Robert Kennedy: This is terrorism

Meanwhile, US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. commented on the shelling of the beach in Sevastopol and said that it was an act of terrorism.

"The word that describes this is terrorism. It is an act of war by the US against Russian civilians,” Kennedy wrote on social media.

Earlier, Kennedy Jr. called the attack on Sevastopol another reckless escalation of the military conflict. Russia will hold the United States accountable for cluster munition attacks on civilian beachgoers, he added.

Former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Ukraine's missile strike on Sevastopol was an act of war against Russia committed for the sake of provocation.