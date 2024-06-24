The US is directly responsible for killing children on the beach in Sevastopol, Crimea, US journalist Danny Haiphong believes.
"American weapons are killing children in Crimea. American weapons are killing children in Gaza. The face of the American empire at this stage is murdered children and babies," Haiphong wrote on social media.
On the afternoon of June 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Russian air defences intercepted four missiles, but one of them went astray and exploded over the city. Submunitions hit the beach area of the city injuring over 150 and killing four civilians, including two children.
