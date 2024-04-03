Former US senators believe Washington lost information war to Russia and China

Former US senators Joseph Lieberman and Gordon Humphrey believe that the United States lost the information war to Russia, China and Iran.

The senators wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, in which they said that the US lacks leadership and means in the field of information warfare.

"For three years, the U. S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy, part of the State Department, has urged the White House and Congress to designate a lead official in the information war. The recommendations appear to have been ignored. This reflects inattention at the very top,” the article says.

The lack of funding stems from the abolition of the US Information Agency in 1999.