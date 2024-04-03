World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Former US senators believe Washington lost information war to Russia and China

US loses information war to Russia and China

World

Former US senators Joseph Lieberman and Gordon Humphrey believe that the United States lost the information war to Russia, China and Iran.

US loses information war to Russia and China
Photo: unsplash.com by Alex Martinez alex_martinez is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

The senators wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, in which they said that the US lacks leadership and means in the field of information warfare.

"For three years, the U. S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy, part of the State Department, has urged the White House and Congress to designate a lead official in the information war. The recommendations appear to have been ignored. This reflects inattention at the very top,” the article says.

The lack of funding stems from the abolition of the US Information Agency in 1999.

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
After drone strike on Tatarstan, Russia's sanitary zone with Ukraine will stretch to Lviv

After today's drone attack on Tatarstan, a republic within the Russian Federation, the "sanitary zone” that needs to be established for the security of the Russian Federation has grown to 1,200 kilometers and now stretches to Lviv

Tatarstan drone attack: 'This is only the beginning of bigger chaos'
Russia officially accuses Ukraine of bomb terrorism. What does it mean?
Russia to declare Ukraine a 'terrorist enclave.' First step taken
Vide shows moment when Ukrainian drone is striking factory in Tatarstan
Kalashnikov Concern shows Kub loitering munition
Russia officially accuses Ukraine of bomb terrorism. What does it mean? Lyuba Lulko Journalist Atul Aneja: India is an independent civilisation ally Daria Aslamova The Solemnization of Sacrilege Guy Somerset
Putin: We will definitely get to those who ordered bloodbath at Crocus City Hall
Journalist Atul Aneja: Russia could invest in India to boost global development
Journalist Atul Aneja: Russia could invest in India to boost global development
Last materials
Kyiv's allies concerned Ukraine's front may collapse in a few months
US loses information war to Russia and China
Russia officially accuses Ukraine of bomb terrorism. What does it mean?
Putin pledged to get to those who ordered terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall
Tatarstan drone attack: 'This is only the beginning of bigger chaos'
Journalist Atul Aneja: India is an independent civilisation ally
Russia's Kub loitering munition in action – Video
Ukrainian drones strike Tatarstan for the first time, 12 students hurt
The Solemnization of Sacrilege
Russia to use state-of-the-art self-propelled Lotus artillery system to break Ukraine's defences
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X