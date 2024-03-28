World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US special services did not convey all data about Crocus attack to Russia

US intelligence agencies did not share with Russia all the information they had about the impending terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, The New York Times reports with reference to officials at European and American security services.

Photo: YouTube by CBC TV

According to journalists, American officials did not convey the information against the background of the hostile relationship between Moscow and Washington. They also feared that the Russian authorities would learn about their intelligence sources and methods.

The day before the US Embassy in Moscow issued a public warning about possible extremist attacks in Russia, the local CIA office conveyed a private warning to Russian officials. The CIA mentioned that the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K, recognised as a terrorist group, banned in Russia) would be involved in the attacks.

Moscow does not trust NYT

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on The New York Times material that the Kremlin had no knowledge about that.

"The New York Times' information that they provided with reference to sources, is information that must be treated with great caution these days," Peskov said.

It is not advisable to put forward any versions of the terrorist attack now, since it takes time to clarify all the details, he also said.

"Investigative actions are ongoing. As official information emerges, our investigative authorities and special services are going to make all relevant announcements,” he noted.

The information about the danger of terrorist attacks that the Russian Federation received from the United States was not specific.

On March 23, a source at Russian intelligence services said that Russian services received information from the United States about the upcoming terrorist attack, but it was simply general information that contained no specific details.

The head of the Russian Federal Security Bureau Alexander Bortnikov noted that all information transmitted to the United States was verified. Russian special services were informed that terrorists were planning their attack elsewhere, not at Crocus City Hall.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
