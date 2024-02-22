Moscow responds to Biden's verbal seizure about Putin

Kremlin responds to Biden calling Putin 'crazy SOB'

US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin names again.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

At a private event in San Francisco, speaking to donors as part of a fundraiser for the election campaign, Biden insulted the Russian leader.

Biden was talking about climate change when he said:

"We have a crazy SOB like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”

This is not the first time when Biden calls others a "son of a bitch”. In January 2022, he was caught on a hot mic using the same term about a Fox News White House reporter.

Biden has insulted the Russian president before. He had called Putin a "dictator,” a "deadly dictator,” a "thug,” as well as a "butcher” and a "war criminal.”

The Kremlin responded to Biden's latest remarks.

"Such boorish statements from the mouth of the US president are unlikely to somehow offend the head of another state, especially President Putin. This is such a huge shame for the country itself. If the president of such a country uses such language, well, it should be a shame. It is clear that Mr. Biden is demonstrating a Hollywood cowboy style of behaviour for the sake of domestic political interests," Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also commented on Biden's verbal seizure.

Moscow respects the rules of decency and does not talk about the fact that some people have clear signs of dementia while being on the way to senility, Medvedev said. He also said, apparently referring to Biden's problems, that "no one remembers old men who stumble on plane steps,” forget the way to the office and go "somewhere into the bushes.” "This is a matter of culture and education,” Medvedev concluded.