World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Moscow responds to Biden's verbal seizure about Putin

Kremlin responds to Biden calling Putin 'crazy SOB'

World

US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin names again.

Kremlin responds to Biden calling Putin 'crazy SOB'
Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

At a private event in San Francisco, speaking to donors as part of a fundraiser for the election campaign, Biden insulted the Russian leader.

Biden was talking about climate change when he said:

"We have a crazy SOB like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”

This is not the first time when Biden calls others a "son of a bitch”. In January 2022, he was caught on a hot mic using the same term about a Fox News White House reporter.

Biden has insulted the Russian president before. He had called Putin a "dictator,” a "deadly dictator,” a "thug,” as well as a "butcher” and a "war criminal.”

The Kremlin responded to Biden's latest remarks.

"Such boorish statements from the mouth of the US president are unlikely to somehow offend the head of another state, especially President Putin. This is such a huge shame for the country itself. If the president of such a country uses such language, well, it should be a shame. It is clear that Mr. Biden is demonstrating a Hollywood cowboy style of behaviour for the sake of domestic political interests," Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also commented on Biden's verbal seizure.

Moscow respects the rules of decency and does not talk about the fact that some people have clear signs of dementia while being on the way to senility, Medvedev said. He also said, apparently referring to Biden's problems, that "no one remembers old men who stumble on plane steps,” forget the way to the office and go "somewhere into the bushes.” "This is a matter of culture and education,” Medvedev concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Polish farmers stage nationwide anti-Ukrainian protests

Photos show many anti-Ukrainian and anti-EU slogans that the farmers use in their demonstration. One of the banners attached to a tractor calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring "Ukraine, Brussels and our rulers” to order

Polish farmers lose patience and ask Putin to help
Russia causes significant damage to Britain's iconic fish and chips
Russia takes 40 percent of its cod back from UK, making fish and chips dream dish
Russia may denounce 1990 Baker-Shevardnadze line agreement
Temperatures in China drop by 50 degrees in two days killing thousands of birds
Daily Reckoning: Russia is buying gold right before Washington's eyes Oleg Artyukov Russia conquers strategically important global LNG market Lyuba Lulko The Door Dash Defense Bill Guy Somerset
USA is fighting inflation while Russia is buying gold
USA is fighting inflation while Russia is buying gold
Last materials
Ukraine deploys 114,000 troops on the border with Belarus
Kremlin responds to Biden calling Putin 'crazy SOB'
Daily Reckoning: Russia is buying gold right before Washington's eyes
Russia causes significant damage to Britain's iconic fish and chips
Russia may denounce US-Soviet Bering Strait agreement
Polish farmers lose patience and ask Putin to help
Thousands of birds freeze into ice as temperatures drop by 50 degrees in China
Kremlin responds to Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia, but sticks to ethics
Russia conquers strategically important global LNG market
Russian Armed Forces return to Surovikin line near Robotyne
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X