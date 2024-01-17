World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Global Firepower Index 2024: Russia comes second

Russian Armed Forces ranked second on the list of world's strongest armies

The Russian Army comes second in Global Firepower Index 2024 ranking of the strongest armies in the world.

Photo: redstar.ru

The place of the Russian army in the ranking was announced in the annual review on the Global Firepower website.

In 2024, Russia ranks second on the list of 145 countries in the annual GFP review, the message posted on the website said.

The US Army tops the list with a combat power index of 0.0699, while the index of the Russian Armed Forces is 0.0702.

The top five list of world's strongest armies also includes armies of China, India and South Korea. The latter displaced the British army from fifth position.

The ranking is based on more than 60 factors including financial indicators and geographical location of states.

