World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Eating dogs now becomes illegal, but still traditional in South Korea

World

The South Korean Parliament has passed a law banning the consumption of dog meat and the breeding of dogs for slaughter. Those who breed dogs for food or buy, transport, store or sell food made from canines may face up to three years in prison and a fine of approximately $20,000.

Eating dogs now becomes illegal, but still traditional in South Korea
Photo: Own work by Marlies Kloet is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

At the same time, the bill does not provide for direct liability for eating dog meat.

Dog meat has never been a key part of the Korean cuisine, but the culture of eating dogs has existed in the local society for centuries.

The breeding ban has sparked heated debate between animal rights activists and traditionalists. Two hundred dog farmers clashed with police officers in Seoul in November. The Korea Dog Meat Farmers' Association threatened to release two million dogs onto the streets of the capital.

The ban was initiated South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite disagreements with farmers, almost all politicians supported the bill: 208 parliamentarians voted in its support and only two abstained.

Dog farmers were given a transition period until 2027 when they can be exempt from punishment. Owners of more than 1,000 farms were also promised state support to retrain their employees.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

South Korea dog meat row
Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Sweden starts taking measures to be prepared for war

Swedish Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said that Swedish citizens should be prepared for war

Sweden to send 800 troops to Russian borders to get ready for war
Russia conducts large-scale group strike on Ukraine using Kinzhal missiles
Russia carries out massive Kinzhal group strike on Ukraine
French colonel: Ukraine is going to run out of ammunition in a month
US heavyweight boxer granted Russian citizenship
NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Russia to strike UK's destroyer HMS Diamond for Crimea port attack Lyuba Lulko Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Russian blogger tosses baby into snow in 'winter fun' video
Russian punk singer arrested for playing with only one sock on
Russian punk singer arrested for playing with only one sock on
Last materials
Public outrage: Punk singer performs wearing only one sock that falls off 'incidentally'
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US boxer Johnson
Russian blogger prosecuted for tossing baby into snow for fun video
Sweden to send 800 troops to Russian borders to get ready for war
French colonel: Ukraine will run out of ammo in February
Russia conducts large-scale group strike on Ukraine using Kinzhal missiles
Russian forces shell Kyiv and Kharkiv
Japan Airlines passenger aircraft collides with another jet at Tokyo airport
Russian warplane accidentally drops bomb on village near Voronezh
Ukraine shells Russia's Belgorod: 18 civilians, including children, killed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X