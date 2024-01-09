Eating dogs now becomes illegal, but still traditional in South Korea

The South Korean Parliament has passed a law banning the consumption of dog meat and the breeding of dogs for slaughter. Those who breed dogs for food or buy, transport, store or sell food made from canines may face up to three years in prison and a fine of approximately $20,000.

Photo: Own work by Marlies Kloet is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

At the same time, the bill does not provide for direct liability for eating dog meat.

Dog meat has never been a key part of the Korean cuisine, but the culture of eating dogs has existed in the local society for centuries.

The breeding ban has sparked heated debate between animal rights activists and traditionalists. Two hundred dog farmers clashed with police officers in Seoul in November. The Korea Dog Meat Farmers' Association threatened to release two million dogs onto the streets of the capital.

The ban was initiated South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite disagreements with farmers, almost all politicians supported the bill: 208 parliamentarians voted in its support and only two abstained.

Dog farmers were given a transition period until 2027 when they can be exempt from punishment. Owners of more than 1,000 farms were also promised state support to retrain their employees.