Video shows moment when Kyiv shoots down own Bayraktar drone

Kyiv's air defence system shot down an attack drone over Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Ukraine shoots down own drone

The wreckage of the drone crashed on buildings. A fire broke out in one of them.

Eyewitnesses posted a video of the moment, when the drone was shot down. One can hear people cheering at the destruction of the UAV.

Ukrainian media outlets immediately claimed that Kyiv air defences intercepted a Russian strike drone. They suggested that it could be a Forpost, Corsair-4 or Iranian Mohajer-6 drone.

However, the Ukrainian military admitted later that the destroyed drone turned out to be a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The drone went out of control, and it was decided to shoot it down as it could lead to "undesirable consequences," Ukrainian Air Force officials said.

"It's a pity, but this is equipment, and such cases happen,” officials said.

The flight of the drone revealed the positions of Kyiv's air defence system on the roofs of high-rise buildings. In particular, the videos that appeared in the media show the points from where the fire was opened at the Bayraktar drone.