World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kremlin appreciates idea of rewards for destroying NATO tanks in Ukraine

World

The reward that was announced in Russia for the destruction of NATO tanks that Ukraine may soon receive would push Russian soldiers to destroy them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Kremlin appreciates idea of rewards for destroying NATO tanks in Ukraine

According to Peskov, the number of enthusiasts who will want to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine will grow against the background of the announced reward.

"As for the tanks, they will burn them, of course, especially if there are such incentive measures,” the Kremlin said.

Earlier, the Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory, Alexander Osipov, signed a document according to which the Russian military personnel would receive payments for the destruction and capture of Leopard tanks supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Russian governor, the capture of a foreign tank will bring a reward of three million rubles (about $42,000), and one million ($14,000) — for its destruction. In addition, artists and entrepreneurs also announced their wish to reward those who destroyed Western tanks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
The West prepares army to invade Russia

The West, together with Ukraine, quickly forms a strike corps in order to enter Crimea or cut off the Donbass from Russia

The West prepares army to invade Russia
The West lives to fulfil the precepts of Madeleine Albright and George Soros
The West lives to fulfil the precepts of Madeleine Albright and George Soros
Israel and USA brewing another major conflict in the Middle East
Russian troops take control of another town in Donetsk People's Republic
The West lives to fulfil the precepts of Madeleine Albright and George Soros Lyuba Lulko Swedish National Museum as Part of Russian Infrastructure Jan Westh The Polish Project for a New Ukraine Guy Somerset
Meter over Krasnoyarsk: Locals report their houses shaking
Over 9,000 illegally mobilised Russians return home
IMF unexpectedly revises Russian economy forecast for 2023
IMF unexpectedly revises Russian economy forecast for 2023
Last materials
IMF unexpectedly revises Russian economy forecast for 2023
Meter over Krasnoyarsk: Locals report their houses shaking
The West lives to fulfil the precepts of Madeleine Albright and George Soros
The West prepares army to invade Russia
Russian troops take control of another town in Donetsk People's Republic
Over 9,000 illegally mobilised Russians return home
Israel and USA brewing another major conflict in the Middle East
Sarmat ICBMs and Borei submarines to make Russian Army one of the world's strongest
Russia shuts down US and German military and biological programs in Ukraine
Croatian president: The West takes immoral position on Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy