Kremlin appreciates idea of rewards for destroying NATO tanks in Ukraine

The reward that was announced in Russia for the destruction of NATO tanks that Ukraine may soon receive would push Russian soldiers to destroy them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

According to Peskov, the number of enthusiasts who will want to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine will grow against the background of the announced reward.

"As for the tanks, they will burn them, of course, especially if there are such incentive measures,” the Kremlin said.

Earlier, the Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory, Alexander Osipov, signed a document according to which the Russian military personnel would receive payments for the destruction and capture of Leopard tanks supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Russian governor, the capture of a foreign tank will bring a reward of three million rubles (about $42,000), and one million ($14,000) — for its destruction. In addition, artists and entrepreneurs also announced their wish to reward those who destroyed Western tanks.