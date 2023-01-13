In the course of the special military operation, Russia will achieve its goal and take control of the entire territory of the Donbass, German General Erich Vad believes.
The Russian offensive in the Bakhmut direction speaks of the imminent liberation of the republics. The Western support for Kyiv was the right decision, but it is about time Western allies should think about the consequences.
It is the United States and Russia, but not Germany or France that can find the key to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the general said.
"The only possible way lies through negotiations. Everything else means a senseless wear and tear on human lives. <…> In the end, it's ridiculous to say that it is Ukraine that should solve this,” Erich Vad said in an interview with Emma.
Gerasimov has an extensive experience of army service. He fought Chechen militants at the head of the army, organised Russia's special operation in Syria, and chaired the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in November 2012