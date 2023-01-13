World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

German general: Russia will take full control of Donbass

World

In the course of the special military operation, Russia will achieve its goal and take control of the entire territory of the Donbass, German General Erich Vad believes.

The Russian offensive in the Bakhmut direction speaks of the imminent liberation of the republics. The Western support for Kyiv was the right decision, but it is about time Western allies should think about the consequences.

It is the United States and Russia, but not Germany or France that can find the key to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the general said.

"The only possible way lies through negotiations. Everything else means a senseless wear and tear on human lives. <…> In the end, it's ridiculous to say that it is Ukraine that should solve this,” Erich Vad said in an interview with Emma.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Why did Shoigu replace General 'Armageddon' Surovikin with Gerasimov?

Gerasimov has an extensive experience of army service. He fought Chechen militants at the head of the army, organised Russia's special operation in Syria, and chaired the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in November 2012

Why did Shoigu replace General 'Armageddon' Surovikin with Gerasimov?
Video: Russian military destroy point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in DPR
Video: Russian military destroy point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in DPR
USA strikes Russia with defunct 'financial nuclear weapon' that breaks and falls apart
US pays Zelensky $1 million for each day of conflict in Ukraine
Why did Shoigu replace General 'Armageddon' Surovikin with Gerasimov? Dmitry Sudakov Ernst Blofeld and his World Economic Forum Hans Vogel Zelensky achieves outstanding results in the destruction of Ukraine Olga Lebedeva
India faces difficulties in maintaining 60 percent of its Russian-made arms
Russian Armed Forces continue successful offensive in Donetsk direction
Commander of Russian Ground Forces arrives in Belarus to inspect troops
Commander of Russian Ground Forces arrives in Belarus to inspect troops
Last materials
Russia takes full control of Soledar
Russia has ally in the White House who helps Putin win in Ukraine
NATO sends three AWACS aircraft to Romania to watch Russia
Why did Shoigu replace General 'Armageddon' Surovikin with Gerasimov?
Ernst Blofeld and his World Economic Forum
US pays Zelensky $1 million for each day of conflict in Ukraine
USA strikes Russia with defunct 'financial nuclear weapon' that breaks and falls apart
Two patients escape from mental hospital and freeze to death hours later
India faces difficulties in maintaining 60 percent of its Russian-made arms
Commander of Russian Ground Forces arrives in Belarus to inspect troops
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy