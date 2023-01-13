German general: Russia will take full control of Donbass

In the course of the special military operation, Russia will achieve its goal and take control of the entire territory of the Donbass, German General Erich Vad believes.

The Russian offensive in the Bakhmut direction speaks of the imminent liberation of the republics. The Western support for Kyiv was the right decision, but it is about time Western allies should think about the consequences.

It is the United States and Russia, but not Germany or France that can find the key to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the general said.