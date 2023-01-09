Poland prepares its troops for large-scale operation in Ukraine

Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defenсe of Ukraine, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were planing to go on a large-scale offensive in the spring of 2023.

Hanna Kramer, a journalist of Niezależny Dziennik Polityczny, a Polish publication, believes that this was an ambitious statement, the purpose of which was to raise the morale of the soldiers and create a positive image of the authorities among the population.

Fierce fighting was expected from the Donbass to the Crimea, Budanov promised. However, the Ukrainian army is currently unable to conduct offensives due to the difficult situation in the area of ​​Bakhmut (Artemovsk) and Kremennaya.

It appears that Budanov's statements do not hold water. However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hope for the Polish troops to enter Ukraine in spring. The Polish troops are expected to take key positions in Western Ukraine. It will be possible to find forces for offensives afterwards.

Hanna Kramer pointed out the covert mobilisation in Poland. The troops will enter the active phase of preparations on March 23-27. The exercises will last for 33 days.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and part-time Minister of National Defence of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw was in the process of creating the strongest army in Europe. Poland has already exceeded NATO's defence spending standards.

At the same time, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, spoke about Poland's desire to occupy Western Ukraine. In his opinion, statements from Polish officials indicate that they want to regain control over the lost lands. The colonel doubted that the majority of NATO countries would support Warsaw, since this came contrary to the goals of the alliance. McGregor believes that the United States and other states will not do anything to stop Poland from invading Ukraine.