Atlantico: NATO will lose war with Russia, should it start in 2023

World

The West will lose in the event of a war with Russia and its allies, Professor Leonardo Dini said in an interview with Atlantico.

According to Dini, who is an expert on Eastern Europe, NATO, the United States and Europe may lose the possible war with Russia in the most paradoxical way.

"At best, they will achieve a Pyrrhic victory. In other words, they will formally win, but will suffer huge losses — their authority will be damaged in the first place,” he stressed.

China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, India and Turkey will win if united, Leonardo Dini believes.

A real multipolar world could emerge should the Western bloc lose the fight, the professor believes. The countries of the North Atlantic Alliance have shipped most of their weapons to Ukraine. Many world leaders called for an increase in the military funding for Ukraine. Therefore, in the event of a military conflict with Russia, the West will have to urgently restore the arsenal. This will take a lot of time and money, the expert added.

Earlier, former British Army Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon admitted that the war between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance could start in 2023. According to him, NATO may join the Ukrainian conflict as one of the parties in 2023.

