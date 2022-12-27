World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia

World

A number of "unnamed officials" from the Pentagon have made statements about inflicting a "decapitation blow" on the Kremlin. Such statements speak of the threat of the physical elimination of the Russian president, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

"If someone harbours such ideas, those individuals should think very hard about the possible consequences of such plans," Lavrov said.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Washington drew attention to a "crazy" option of the American command — to inflict a so-called decapitation blow on the Russian military and political leadership.

"I would like to believe that such crazy arguments do not reflect the official position of the US military department. Otherwise, the world has really come close to a dangerous line and Caribbean Crisis 2.0 is looming on the horizon. We proceed from the fact that Washington is well aware of the escalating nature of such reckless rhetoric,” diplomats said.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
