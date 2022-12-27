Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia

A number of "unnamed officials" from the Pentagon have made statements about inflicting a "decapitation blow" on the Kremlin. Such statements speak of the threat of the physical elimination of the Russian president, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

"If someone harbours such ideas, those individuals should think very hard about the possible consequences of such plans," Lavrov said.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Washington drew attention to a "crazy" option of the American command — to inflict a so-called decapitation blow on the Russian military and political leadership.