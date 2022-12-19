World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin takes Defence Minister Shoigu to Belarus

World

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko personally met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the airport in Minsk. Lukashenko's son Nikolai also came to welcome Putin to Minsk.

Women dressed in national clothes gave Putin a warm bread-and-salt welcome. Putin and Lukashenko then got into one Aurus vehicle and departed to the Palace of Independence.

It was earlier reported that Putin arrived in Belarus for the first time since July 2019. It was said that Putin and Lukashenko would discuss regional security and a collective response to threats.

It is worthy of one than Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in the Belarusian capital too to take part in the talks as well.

