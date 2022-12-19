Putin takes Defence Minister Shoigu to Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko personally met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the airport in Minsk. Lukashenko's son Nikolai also came to welcome Putin to Minsk.

Women dressed in national clothes gave Putin a warm bread-and-salt welcome. Putin and Lukashenko then got into one Aurus vehicle and departed to the Palace of Independence.

It was earlier reported that Putin arrived in Belarus for the first time since July 2019. It was said that Putin and Lukashenko would discuss regional security and a collective response to threats.