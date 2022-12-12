Russia needs to be prepared for Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russian territory

Russian MP Andrey Gurulev believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation again.

According to Gurulev, Ukraine may strike the rear — warehouses and locations where the Russian troops are concentrated.

"The range of HIMARS shells has been extended from 70 to 145 kilometres. We do not need to get surprised — we need to be prepared for everything. They will supply systems of any range to them sooner or later. We need to be prepared," Gurulev said on Rossiya 1 TV channel.

The situation in the zone of the special operation has stabilised, the MP added. The Russian forces prevent offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Gurulev said that Russia should be prepared to defend Crimea. At the same time, the MP said that the Ukrainian authorities could only fantasise about their intention to seize Crimea.